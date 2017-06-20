This article, 9 Ice Cream Hacks to Get You Through Summer, originally appeared on Chowhound.

It’s an undisputed fact that we all scream for ice cream, especially during the summer months when the sun is hot and we can’t always get what we want (#bikinibodgoals). But since we know a splurge is inevitable, especially around the 4th of July holiday, it’s best to be prepared.

We’ve rounded up nine of the most helpful ice cream hacks and tips we could find, from lessons in scooping to upgrading the basic pint. Because no interaction with the best dessert ever should be short of amazing, delicious, and worth the calories.

1. Run a scooper under hot water prior to scooping.

The metal will increase in temperature and, in turn, melt the ice cream as it comes into contact with it. It may seem like common sense, but when’s the last time you’ve done this? Never, that’s when.

2. Start scooping around the edges.

Ice cream obviously stays more frozen in the center, so it’s easier to start from the outside and work your way in. That is unless you want to throw in an afternoon bicep exercise.

3. Store your pint upside down to avoid freezer burn.

Since the ice cream will slide down to its base, air exposure will be limited. It’s not magic, it’s science, but to this trick we still say “Voila!.”

4. Slice your pints to create discs for ice cream sandwiches.

Or just buy one of Ben & Jerry’s innovative chocolate-dipped slices. Both options more than suffice in taking your binge to the next level.

5. Place a jelly bean or marshmallow at the bottom of sugar cones to prevent leaks.

You also get an extra treat. A true win-win, if you ask us.

6. Slice a pint down the middle to create two makeshift bowls.

Congratulations. This is your reward for not having to do as many dishes.

7. Pre-scoop ice cream ahead of time and store in the freezer.

If you’re hoping to prevent meltdowns (literally) at your next children’s birthday party, this is the most effective solution. Simply pre-scoop ice your favorite ice cream onto wax paper and pop them in the freezer.

8. Finish an almost-finished jar of Nutella or peanut butter with ice cream.

Simply drop in a few scoops and get scraping. Nutella and peanut butter should never go to waste. In fact, we’re pretty sure it’s illegal.

9. To keep ice cream at a perfect consistency, place its pint or carton in a plastic bag.

It’s all about the insulation, folks. Nothing ensures consistent temperatures like wrapping ice cream up like an early Christmas present. We’re shocked you even have leftovers, tbh.

