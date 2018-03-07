Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
These 9 Hotels Have Dated Decor That Works
Architectural Digest
•
March 7, 2018
1 / 9
Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles
Sunset Tower
continues to embody the Art Deco style from which it was birthed, ushering in new era after new era without compromising its historically fabulous style.
For a taste of Old World glamour and charm, these are the places we make a point of checking into