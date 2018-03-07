9 great movies everyone thought would be terrible

From Digital Spy

None of us can be right all of the time – the following movies all had critics and audiences alike awaiting their release with that smug feeling of satisfaction that comes with knowing something's about to fail miserably… only to be completely taken by surprise.

We've gathered together nine of our favourite films that – once upon a time – we expected to hate.

1. Iron Man (2008)

It's hard to believe now, but Iron Man was considered a pretty massive risk for Marvel when it was first announced. Iron Man was a third-tier character who basically no-one outside of a comic-book shop had heard of.

Robert Downey Jr was considered such a box-office risk that director Jon Favreau had to fight for the right to cast him, with Marvel turning down the suggestion multiple times. But Favreau stuck to his repulsor beams, and made movie history.

"Everybody knew he was talented… Certainly by studying the Iron Man role and developing that script I realised that the character seemed to line up with Robert in all the good and bad ways. And the story of Iron Man was really the story of Robert's career," Favreau said.

Iron Man is currently the only connecting element of all Marvel's most successful films so, yeah, good work Fav.

2. 21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street should have been awful. A big-screen adaptation of an '80s television show that was so lame even Johnny Depp was embarrassed he was ever in it, starring a hunk best known for displaying zero wit in movies such as GI Joe: Rise of Cobra and the Step Up franchise, rebooted as a buddy-cop comedy starring the kid from Superbad… On paper, it doesn't look great.

But Jump Street transcended its origins, revealing Tatum as a screen comedian with perfect timing. It ended up being so successful that not only did it lead directly to a sequel, Sony spent a surprisingly long period of time thinking that mixing the Jump Street franchise with Men in Black was a good idea. Then again, given the evidence on this list, maybe it is!

3. The Lego Movie (2014)

Haha, who wants to see a film about Lego? A film about a bunch of colourful bricks that's obviously just a fancy toy advert? How could that possibly work?

Pretty well, actually – with directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord somehow sneaking a critique of capitalism into what should have been the most capitalist movie ever made.

Funny, moving and as visually astonishing as any movie released in 2014. Basically, it's awesome.

4. American Psycho (2000)

If anyone attempted to adapt Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho to the letter, it would basically be unwatchable. Water it down too much, though, and it would lose the kitchen-knife-sharp edge of satire that makes it so special.

So, it's no wonder most people assumed Mary Harron's movie would either be a brutal video nasty or a series of boring lists monologued direct to camera.

The project seemed so doomed, people tried to warn Christian Bale away from it. "When I offered [Bale] the part, he said he had all these messages on his answering machine telling him this was career suicide. And that just made him more excited," Harron said in 2000. "That's sort of how I reacted, too."

Not that the studio were especially keen on Bale. "They would've taken almost anybody over Christian," Harron said.

Thankfully, Bale and Harron combined to create one of the smartest takes on a book ever made,which was as much a deconstructive companion piece to the original as it was a straight adaptation.

5. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Hated by critics and audiences alike, Conjuring spin-off / killer doll movie Annabelle is one of the worst horror movies of the decade. So, you'd forgive us for not being entirely excited about a prequel to that particular prequel.

That is, until we saw the first Annabelle: Creation trailer, which gave us a bit of hope – hope that wasn't extinguished when we saw the finished film. Miraculously, Creation is creepy, scary, and even occasionally moving, with an ending so good, it somehow manages to make the first film better.

6. Ouija: Origin Of Evil (2016)

Of course, Annabelle: Creation wasn't the first horror prequel to completely transcend the movie that came before it – and Origin of Evil's brilliance was even more unexpected.

With 2014's Ouija landing at just 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, 2016's prequel-sequel is ranked at an amazing 82%. And the critical response, while totally unexpected, is entirely justified. Origin of Evil is a super smart pastiche of '70s horror flicks, centred around some of the best child performances this side of ET.