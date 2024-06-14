9-foot crocodile treks more than 100 miles from St. Lucie to Brevard County

FWC logo

A 9.5-foot-long crocodile trekked more than 100 miles to return to its original home in Brevard County — less than a year after being relocated to St. Lucie County, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency responded June 3 to a sighting of the crocodile in Brevard County.

The crocodile was moved Oct. 13, 2023, to Avalon State Park in Fort Pierce, which is far enough from its original location "without too greatly increasing the crocodile’s risk of mortality if it were to return," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Jonathan Veach said.

"The decision to relocate the crocodile to a suitable habitat in an area less densely populated by people was not made lightly, but it was made in the best interest of the crocodile and its long-term success," Veach told TCPalm in an email.

Crocodiles have been known to travel long distances back to their capture site, according to the FWC. Moving the crocodile only results in a temporary solution, the agency said.

Are crocodiles native to Florida?

An American crocodile, named Irwin by photographer Rebecca Fatzinger, has taken up temporary residence at an undisclosed location in Martin County.

American crocodiles can be found in South Florida and the Keys. American crocodiles live in brackish or saltwater areas, and can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps

The species was federally listed as an endangered species in 1975. Over time, the American crocodile populations have rebounded from a few hundred to as many as 2,000, according to the FWC. The American crocodile Florida population is now classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

What should you do if you see a crocodile?

The FWC recommends the following if you encounter a crocodile:

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile

Only swim in designated swimming areas during daylight hours since crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water

Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles

Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food

Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers since discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks, as it could attract crocodiles

If you're worried about a crocodile, call FWC at 866-392-4286. The staff will offer educational information about safely living with crocodiles and, if warranted, a site visit may be done to evaluate the location and behavior and determine a course of action.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A crocodile traveled over 100 miles back home eight months after being removed