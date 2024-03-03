9 experiences in San Diego that are a must, according to National Geographic

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego — a quintessential Southern California beach city that National Geographic says is full of culture and vibrancy.

For locals and tourist alike, there are a number of activities and hot-spots to be enjoyed. The popular nature, science, culture and history channel narrowed down nine top experiences that are a must-do while in San Diego.

“Find giant fan palms in Balboa Park“

Aside from the numerous museums, walking trails and gardens, National Geographic suggested heading to Balboa Park, specifically Palm Canyon. Visitors can find it by crossing the wooden footbridge by the Alcazar Gardens and then heading down the stairs. A short trail will lead to towering Mexican fan palms, some of which have been in San Diego since 1912, according to the channel. The trail also leads to the Kate O. Sessions Cactus Garden, offering views of the Cabrillo Bridge and parts of the downtown skyline.

Palm Canyon

“Relive history in Old Town“

Old Town San Diego is the site of the first European settlement in California. As explained by National Geographic, visitors can explore 19th Century adobe buildings, historic parks and authentic Mexican restaurants — one of which is known for making their tortillas for all to see from the restaurant window. Also in Old Town is the Whaley House Museum. This two-story Greek Revival home previously housed the city’s first theater, a courthouse, and a general store at different times through the city’s history. It’s also said to be haunted.

Old Town San Diego

“Be inspired by Chicano culture“

What does being a Chicano mean? It’s a chosen identity of some Mexican Americans in the U.S. As explained by Exploratorium, the term became widely used during the Chicano Movement of the 1960s to “express a political stance founded on pride in a shared cultural, ethnic, and community identity.” National Geographic suggests heading to Chicano Park — a National Historic Landmark. It’s home to more than 80 outdoor murals painted onto concrete pylons beneath the freeway. The channel also suggested nearby Logan Avenue, which has an array of indie boutiques.

Chicano Park

“Hike scenic trails at Torrey Pines”

The popular Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve has hiking trails sandstone cliffs and coastal views of the ocean. National Geographic says it’s perfect or nature lovers and outdoor adventurists. The channel suggested the half-mile Parry Grove Trail that begins just north of the Torrey Pines Lodge Visitor Center at the top of the hill and ends with a descent down 118 stone steps to a sheltered grove of pines. Specifically mentioned were the Torrey pines themselves, with a San Diego Natural History Museum volunteer describing them as “extremely rare” and “wind-twisted.” They are scattered about the reserve.

Torrey Pines State Reserve

“Visit a titan of modern architecture“

National Geographic pointed to the Salk Institute as a must-visit spot, calling it “one of the most significant examples of modern architecture in the U.S.” The campus was designed by architect Louis Kahn in the 1960s. “The way they used concrete sets a precedent for architecture today,” National Geographic Explorer Keolu Fox commented. Fox is a genome scientist and assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego. He also described the Salk Institute as “a perfect example of the concept of ‘make it simple, but not too simple.’” It’s located in the La Jolla area.

Salk Institute

“Get crafty with local artisans”

With many local artisans in San Diego, National Geographic suggested heading to the El Cerrito neighborhood for a stop at Ceramic Heights to give the potters wheel a try. The popular “Muddy Time Saturdays” provide an hour on the wheel, two balls of clay, and instructors who help as needed. Even if you’ve never touched clay before, this spot is said to be great for those interested in learning the process. Another suggested stop is the Visions Museum of Textile Art at Liberty Station in Point Loma, which has free fiber arts classes the first Friday of every month.

“Explore world-class design”

Did you know San Diego was named a a World Design Capital in 2024? It sure was, named jointly with Tijuana, Mexico, which is less than 20 miles from downtown. National Geographic says events in San Diego include designer talks, exhibitions, film screenings, and more. Another fun fact mentioned by the channel is that the San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land-border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

The San Ysidro Land Port of Entry West

“Kayak sea caves”‘

If you haven’t yet, National Geographic suggests experiencing the waters between La Jolla Cove and La Jolla Shores on kayak. Views from the sea include sandstone bluffs that are pockmarked with caves that can only be accessed via the water for the mot part. There are a handful of tour options and rental places that provide all the gear. The channel also mentioned the wildlife in the area. Visitor are sure to see seals, sea lions, birds, and friendly leopard sharks during the summer months. Also suggested was Sunny Jim’s Sea Cave, which is said to have been an old bootlegger cave on the coast. Admission is only $10 for adults and $6 for children.

La Jolla Cove.

“Taste the city’s multicultural culinary heritage”

National Geographic says San Diego’s food scene ” is culturally diverse and draws from local bounty.” Specifically, the channel pointed to Filipino food culture. “The next generation of talented and now experienced chefs are stepping into their own stories and are ready to share them with the world,” says Phillip Esteban, the chef and owner of fast-casual White Rice. Also mentioned was Callie, a nationally acclaimed Mediterranean restaurant, and a neighborhood spot called Juan Jasper Kitchen and Wine that has its own butcher shop next door.

Pile of Lumpia

For those looking for true San Diego vibes, you may want to try one of National Geographic’s recommended experiences.

