9 Easter options for preordering and dining out so you don't have to cook at home

The Hot n' Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner at Cracker Barrel includes thick-sliced, sugar-cured ham, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with roasted gravy, country-style green beans, signature mac n' cheese, dinner rolls and an apple streusel pie for dessert.

The Easter holiday, while celebrated in different ways by people, is often used as a chance to get together with family.

While the Easter Sunday meal may not be as extensive as Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner in a lot of households, the task of preparing any large meal for a family can be daunting.

Perhaps ordering ahead or securing a reservation for brunch is the option that best fits your family. If that's the case, here are four options for to-go meals you can preorder and five restaurants serving brunch for Easter.

Where to order Easter meals

Easter Feast meal option from Metro Diner.

Metro Diner, 3000 W Memorial Road, Suite 109, is offering Heat-and-Serve Easter Feasts for one, four or eight people via curbside pick-up or delivery. Choose roasted turkey or baked ham, along with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cornbread stuffing or macaroni & cheese or street corn. The meal also comes with Hawaiian rolls and cranberry sauce. Additional add-ons, including salad and bread pudding, are available. Order by March 29. metrodiner.com/easter-feast/

Easter Feast meal option from la Madeleine.

la Madeleine, 1954 24 Ave. NW in Norman will offer its Easter Feast bundle which feeds four to eight guests, starting at $69.99 for a great pickup option for families and friends to celebrate Easter. The “Feaster” includes applewood-smoked ham, red-skinned mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, creamy wild mushroom sauce, sea salt baguettes, caesar salad and a gallon of iced tea. Meals available through March 31. lamadeleine.com

Whole Foods, 6001 N Western Ave., has a selection of meal options for Easter that can be preordered. They include items like maple bourbon ham or prime rib served with various sides and accompaniments. You can also build a meal of a la carte selections. Order by March 29. wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/OKC

The Easter Prime Rib Family Dinner at Cracker Barrel features Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce, mashed potatoes, roasted gravy, choice of two country sides and sweet yeast rolls.

Cracker Barrel's multiple locations have heat and serve meal options for Easter including a prime rib or ham main course with various optional sides. Order online at stage.crackerbarrel.com/spring/easter.

Easter Brunch across OKC area

Easter Jazz Brunch at The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Ave., will feature a special buffet and live music from Garrison Brown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make reservations at thejonesassembly.com.

Tellers is in the First National's Great Banking Hall.

Tellers, 120 N Robinson Ave., will host a three-course prix-fixe Easter Brunch featuring brunch classics and Italian favorites from the wood-fired kitchen. The brunch will feature live music and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $50 per person for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. Space is limited. Remaining available reservations can be viewed on OpenTable.

The Skirvin Hilton is pictured at night Dec. 5, 2022, in downtown Oklahoma City.

Experience the Easter Brunch buffet at The Skirvin Hilton, 1 Park Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature live music by the Jessica Tate Trio and an Easter Cookie Decorating Station, plus a visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $72.95 for adults, $24.95 for children ages 3-12. Make reservations via Tock.

The Omni Hotel OKC, is another location offering an Easter Brunch buffet that will include a fresh seafood station, traditional brunch favorites, carved specialties and house-baked desserts. There will be face painting for children and an Easter egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $75 for adults, $35 for children. Make reservations on OpenTable.

39 Restaurant is located on the north side of the First Americans Museum.

Thirty-Nine at The First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., will also open its doors and serve a special menu for Easter Brunch. The menu has not been announced yet, but more details and reservations are available at thirtyninerestaurant.com/reservations.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where to preorder or make reservations for Easter Sunday around OKC