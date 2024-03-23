9 Easter options for preordering and dining out so you don't have to cook at home
The Easter holiday, while celebrated in different ways by people, is often used as a chance to get together with family.
While the Easter Sunday meal may not be as extensive as Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner in a lot of households, the task of preparing any large meal for a family can be daunting.
Perhaps ordering ahead or securing a reservation for brunch is the option that best fits your family. If that's the case, here are four options for to-go meals you can preorder and five restaurants serving brunch for Easter.
Where to order Easter meals
Metro Diner, 3000 W Memorial Road, Suite 109, is offering Heat-and-Serve Easter Feasts for one, four or eight people via curbside pick-up or delivery. Choose roasted turkey or baked ham, along with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cornbread stuffing or macaroni & cheese or street corn. The meal also comes with Hawaiian rolls and cranberry sauce. Additional add-ons, including salad and bread pudding, are available. Order by March 29. metrodiner.com/easter-feast/
la Madeleine, 1954 24 Ave. NW in Norman will offer its Easter Feast bundle which feeds four to eight guests, starting at $69.99 for a great pickup option for families and friends to celebrate Easter. The “Feaster” includes applewood-smoked ham, red-skinned mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, creamy wild mushroom sauce, sea salt baguettes, caesar salad and a gallon of iced tea. Meals available through March 31. lamadeleine.com
Whole Foods, 6001 N Western Ave., has a selection of meal options for Easter that can be preordered. They include items like maple bourbon ham or prime rib served with various sides and accompaniments. You can also build a meal of a la carte selections. Order by March 29. wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/OKC
Cracker Barrel's multiple locations have heat and serve meal options for Easter including a prime rib or ham main course with various optional sides. Order online at stage.crackerbarrel.com/spring/easter.
Easter Brunch across OKC area
Easter Jazz Brunch at The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Ave., will feature a special buffet and live music from Garrison Brown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make reservations at thejonesassembly.com.
Tellers, 120 N Robinson Ave., will host a three-course prix-fixe Easter Brunch featuring brunch classics and Italian favorites from the wood-fired kitchen. The brunch will feature live music and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $50 per person for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. Space is limited. Remaining available reservations can be viewed on OpenTable.
Experience the Easter Brunch buffet at The Skirvin Hilton, 1 Park Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature live music by the Jessica Tate Trio and an Easter Cookie Decorating Station, plus a visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $72.95 for adults, $24.95 for children ages 3-12. Make reservations via Tock.
The Omni Hotel OKC, is another location offering an Easter Brunch buffet that will include a fresh seafood station, traditional brunch favorites, carved specialties and house-baked desserts. There will be face painting for children and an Easter egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $75 for adults, $35 for children. Make reservations on OpenTable.
Thirty-Nine at The First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., will also open its doors and serve a special menu for Easter Brunch. The menu has not been announced yet, but more details and reservations are available at thirtyninerestaurant.com/reservations.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where to preorder or make reservations for Easter Sunday around OKC