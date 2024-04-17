9 dead dogs found at Ohio man’s home after animal cruelty complaint

An animal cruelty complaint led to authorities finding nine dead dogs at an Ohio man’s home.

Jackson Township police said the complaint was against property in the 6800 block of Lake O’Springs Avenue on April 14, WOIO reported.

A search warrant was obtained for the property, which police said appeared vacant.

Jackson Township officers and the Stark County Humane Society discovered nine dead dogs inside and outside the home, WOIO reported.

Detectives obtained a warrant for 54-year-old Tome Stambolziovski who police confirmed lived on the property.

According to court records, Stambolziovski was indicted on two counts of animal cruelty in March after police found the body of one dog and two severely malnourished dogs, WOIO reported.

Stambolziovski entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Stambolziovski is charged with eight counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, which is a fifth-degree felony.



