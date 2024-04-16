9 dead dogs found inside and outside Jackson Township home, one person facing charges

JACKSON TWP. – Police have charged a 54-year-old man with multiple felony counts related to the mistreatment of animals at a vacant home.

On Sunday, police discovered nine dead dogs on property in the 6800 block of Lake O'Springs after receiving a complaint regarding possible animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Jackson Township Police Department.

Dogs were found inside and outside of the home by authorities who were operating under a search warrant.

The man, who police said previously lived at the home, was charged with eight counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony dealing with animal neglect and maltreatment.

Members of the Stark County Humane Society assisted police officers during the search of the residence, the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Jackson Township man charged with animal cruelty after 9 dogs die