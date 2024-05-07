9-day-old baby girl, ‘showing signs of abuse,’ dies in Norfolk

A baby in Norfolk died Saturday, and police say her death has been ruled a homicide.

According to Norfolk police, a 9-day-old infant girl had been brought to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, unresponsive and “showing signs of abuse.” Officers responded to the hospital at about 1:15 p.m., but the baby was later pronounced dead.

Police say Hilary D. Johnson, 23, and Zibreyea S. Parker, 21, were initially charged with child abuse, but after the medical examiner’s ruled the baby’s death as homicide on Monday, the two have been charged with second-degree murder.

Noel Lipieko, public information officer for the department, said Johnson and Parker were the girl’s parents, and at this time, detectives will not say what signs of abuse were present when she was taken to the hospital.

