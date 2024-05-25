9 Day Forecast: Windy conditions Saturday; later in week triple digits

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Good Evening Borderland. Starting off our weekend on Saturday, the Borderland can expect to see some strong winds beginning at noon.

Winds will range between 15-20 mph with gusts at 38 mph or above.

Sunday, we go back to normal with breezy conditions with a forecasted high of 94 degrees. In the evening, we cool off to 65 degrees.

Memorial Day is another nice day with casual light winds with a high of 98 degrees.

Tuesday, we warm up to 99 degrees, with sunny skies and an overnight low of 68 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday, our high is forecasted to reach up to 100 degrees. This would be our first triple digit in the year.

Thursday is predicted to be hot and windy. Our high is expected to reach 99 degrees with evening temperatures cooling off to 68 degrees.

The remainder of the week sits in the upper 90s with one triple digit forecasted for next Saturday.

