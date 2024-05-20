9 Day Forecast: Weather Authority Alert for strong winds, dust Monday

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Good evening, El Paso.

We are indeed under a Weather Authority Alert as we forecast winds to make their way into the city on Monday. We can expect westerly winds ranging from 15-20 mph.

However, gusts are predicted to reach up to 26 mph. Not too bad, but winds have the chance to create a dusty haze for the Borderland. Make sure to take precautions especially because our pollen count reaches 6.5.

Winds may irritate your allergies, so carry a mask and have your medication on hand. Monday is also a forecasted to reach a high of 100 degrees, our first triple digit of the year.

On Tuesday, winds persist. The good news is no dust for us this day. We can expect our high to reach up to 94 degrees with an overnight low of 65 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday, the day calms down compared to the other days. Breezy conditions kick in along with occasional gusts throughout the day. Our high is rather nice and warm, sitting at 93 degrees.

Back to those winds again for Thursday. Yikes! We can expect winds with no dust for the day. Our high warms up to 94 degrees; in the evening, our overnight low is forecasted for 66 degrees.

Friday is a nice day, just a light breeze to compliment the sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees.

Saturday is National Wine Day and I can certainly say clear skies are in our radar with minimal clouds. Our high is expected to reach 92 degrees, with overnight low temperatures cooling off to 65 degrees.

The remainder of the week’s highs sit in the lower and mid-90s, paired with some very nice sunny skies.

Have a beautiful week ahead El Paso, I’m so excited that the splash parks in El Paso are finally opening and seems like Mother Nature is cooperating too. Thanks for reading!

