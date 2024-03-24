9 Day Forecast: Weather alert for strong winds, rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hey Borderland I’m back! First off, we are under a Weather Authority Alert as we are forecasting very strong winds for Sunday, paired with 15% chance of rain.

Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph. Winds and low humidity will also result in a high fire threat. Winds are expected to diminish to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

The forecasted high for Sunday sits at 62 degrees with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Moving on to Monday, we are predicting a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon paired with cooler winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph. Our evening cools off to 43 degrees.

As for Tuesday, lingering rain may still be around in the early hours of the morning. Therefore we are forecasting 10% chance of rain and breezy conditions. The high is predicted to be 62 degrees with an overnight low of 44 degrees.

Wednesday is looking really good. We warm up to a high of 68 degrees with sunny skies and temperatures in the evening drop to 45 degrees.

Thursday, breezy but fairly warm as our high is forecasted to sit at 78 degrees with some mostly sunny skies. Fifty-five degrees is the forecasted overnight low.

A light breeze makes its way into Friday but we warm up to a forecasted high of 81 degrees! Fifty-two degrees is our overnight low, as we make our way into the weekend.

Saturday, we are forecasting 82 degrees. Love the warmer temperatures but the wind is here to burst our bubble! Overnight our low is predicted to be 54 degrees.

Can you believe it’s already Easter?! Before you make plans ahead of the holiday, it’s important to note we are forecasting 10% chance of rain, with windy conditions and a high of 78 degree. In the evening we cool off to 50 degrees.

Monday, we are back to our sunny skies and a forecasted high of 67 degrees.

To those who read my articles thank you so much. I enjoy being able to update you on the latest in weather.

Looking at all the models and making sure I provide accurate information makes me so happy. I hope everyone has a beautiful weekend!

