9 Day Forecast: Triple digits mixed with strong winds Monday

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello El Paso. I hope everyone is enjoying this weekend because we are going to be seeing winds take over the Borderland once again starting Monday.

As far as Sunday’s weather goes, we are forecasting hot breezes throughout the day and sunny skies. Our high for the day is expected to reach 98 degrees. We will be seeing westerly sinds ranging from 10-15 mph for the day as well. Las Cruces will be seeing westerly winds ranging from 15-25 mph.

Now, Monday is going to be the start to see the winds pick up and triple digits. For the day, we can expect our high to reach 100 degrees, paired with gusty and dusty conditions for the day. Our overnight low is predicted to cool off to 69 degrees.

No dust is expected for Tuesday. However winds are predicted to persist throughout the day with a high of 94 degrees. In the evening, we are dropping to 64 degrees.

Wednesday calls for a breezy afternoon and 95 degrees as the high for the day. Our overnight low is a cool 63 degrees.

Winds come back once again for Thursday. Luckily, we won’t be seeing any dust for this day. Our forecasted high warms up to 93 degrees. In the evening, we cool off to 62 degrees.

Friday is looking like we get a break from winds with nice and mostly clear skies and a high of 94 degrees — a perfect day to see family or set up a splash and play for the kiddos.

National Wine Day is also looking well, we are looking at 93 degrees for our high with an overnight low of 66 degrees.

The remainder of the week is forecasted to be sunny in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.