9-Day Forecast: Triple digits, shocking thunderstorms in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, Borderland.



Sunday is expected to reach 99 degrees paired with hot breezes throughout the day. South-westerly winds will range between 10-15 miles per hour. Our overnight low will cool off to 72 degrees.

Monday, we can expect to see light winds and sunny skies again. Our forecasted high warms up to 100 degrees.

Tuesday will match Monday’s high at 100 degrees and sunny skies. No trouble for us on this day besides ensuring you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Wednesday is going to be hot. We are forecasting the day to reach 104 degrees. In the evening, we cool off to 74 degrees.

Thursday is when things begin to make a turn. The high of the day is forecasted to reach 106 degrees paired with 20 percent chance of evening storms.

Friday is also a similar story with a forecasted high of 103 degrees and 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain will begin in the afternoon and will linger into the evening.

Now, as we make our way into the weekend, rain will still be present. I hope everyone is happy to finally see some moisture because we aren’t in monsoon season until June 15.

Saturday is another day for 15 percent chance of those afternoon showers once again with a forecasted high of 100 degrees. Evening temperatures cool off to 75 degrees.

Windy conditions are in for Sunday with a forecasted high cooling off from those triple digits at 97 degrees.

Monday, broken clouds will make an appearance here and there with a high of 94 degrees.

Have a beautiful weekend Borderland, I love being your forecaster!

