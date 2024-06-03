9 Day Forecast: Triple digits, possible rain chances in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday, El Paso!

It was a very nice day, breezes here and there but nothing like the humidity we felt Saturday.

Monday we are forecasting a high of 100 degrees.

Monday is forecasted to have hot breezes throughout the day and mostly clear skies.

n the evening, we cool off to 75 degrees.

Tuesday, the high will remain at 100 degrees with those light winds. Our overnight low also cools off to 75 degrees again.

Now for Wednesday, things take a turn. We are expected to reach 104 degrees as the day’s high; the sun will indeed be out and bright.

Make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and stay indoors if you can or possibly take a dip in the pool.

Thursday, we are taking it up a notch because our forecast high is 106 degrees. This is going to be an extremely hot day and just the beginning of those hot temperatures in the Sun City.

In the evening we don’t cool off with our evening low predicted to be 80 degrees.

This is where it gets interesting. We are expected to see rain, yes rain!

We are expected to reach 104 degrees Friday, and the chance of humidity in the air is high as well. We will be forecasting a 20% chance of thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and the evening. Our overnight low for this day cools off to a nice and comfortable 76 degrees.

Saturday is somewhat the same thing, except our high is predicted to warm up to 100 degrees. Saturday will also see a 20% chance of thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon again.

The Evening temperature will dip to 74 degrees.

The remainder of the week won’t see any rain. Highs will linger in the upper 90s and overnight lows sitting the mid 70s.

I hope everyone was able to enjoy the beautiful weekend. In the meantime I will keep you posted on those rain chances on my Facebook page.

