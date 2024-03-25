9 Day Forecast: Strong winds continue into workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday Borderland. It has been a day full of strong winds. I know many of you are ready for a perfect day but we still have to wait just a tad bit longer.

Here is where I come in to burst your bubble. We are still under a Weather Authority Alert because these winds are making their way into the workweek along with some rain chances.

Let’s start with Day 1 Monday: We are forecasting a high of 61 degrees, 30% chance of rain and gusts exceeding 40 mph. Our overnight low cools off to 44 degrees.

Tuesday, we lighten up just a bit as we predict 20% chance of rain and breezy conditions. Sixty-two degrees is the forecasted high and our evening temperatures cool off to 43 degrees.

Good news! We bounce back to sunny skies on Wednesday and we are predicting temperatures to warm up to 69 degrees for the day overall. We will also get back to our dry weather. Forty-five degrees is the forecasted overnight low.

Thursday, we jump to a forecasted high of 79 degrees with partly cloudy skies and we cool off to 55 degrees in the evening.

After a long week at work, we finally hit Friday and the day is forecasted to sit at 81 degrees paired with breezy conditions. Talk about a near perfect day!

Saturday, we may see broken clouds get in the way of the sun with a predicted high of 82 degrees and a overnight low of 58 degrees.

Easter Sunday, we are forecasting it to be sunny and breezy with a high of 80 degrees. We cool off to 51 degrees which is a lot cooler from our previous days.

Ah, yes the winds are back and forecasted for Monday along with 10% chance of rain and a chilly high of 69 degrees. The atmosphere is also participating in April Fool’s this year I assume!

Tuesday is forecasted to have a high of 71 degree with mostly clear skies.

Thank you for reading, I’ll see you on Friday and I will be providing your detailed forecast for all the prime shows! See you there, Sun City!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.