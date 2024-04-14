9 Day Forecast: Strong winds Monday, 90s for Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Saturday, Borderland!

Happy to be your forecaster. Let’s get started with what we can expect for the coming week.

If you didn’t already know, Sunday is National Gardening Day. The weather is forecasted to be perfect enough to start watering your plants and working on that green thumb!

The high for Sunday is forecasted to be 86 degrees paired with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Our overnight low sits at 65 degrees.

Now, enjoy this weekend’s weather because Monday winds are expected to reach 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Drive safely and make sure to secure any outdoor items. Monday’s high is 84 degrees. Evening temperatures cool off to 51 degrees.

On Tuesday we can expect light winds to linger, paired with mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.

We warm up to 87 degrees on Wednesday. We are forecasting a sunny beautiful day!

Thursday is getting hot! The high for the day is predicted to warm up to 91 degrees. This is our first 90 we are seeing in the spring season. Overnight low sits at 57 degrees.

A high of 87 degrees is forecasted for Friday. But rain chances make an appearance heading into the weekend for Saturday and Sunday.

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with a high of 85 degrees and mostly sunny skies?

Have a beautiful weekend El Paso!

