9 Day Forecast: Storm chances, humidity, double-digit temps

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Good evening, El Paso. KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert as we now under a heat advisory until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Stay hydrated, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.

Weather for Monday: We are forecasting that we will warm up to 104 degrees paired with mostly clear skies. In the evening, we can expect to cool off to 82 degrees.

Humidity will become a factor as we make our way into Tuesday.

We are predicting a high of 106 degrees with an overnight low of 83 degrees on Tuesday. Humidity and extreme heat is a dangerous mix. Please remember to continue to cool off throughout the day.

Storm chances make way to the Borderland beginning Wednesday.

Wednesday, we are forecasting a high of 103 degrees with a 50% chance of storms in the afternoon lingering into the evening. We cool off to 79 degrees at night.

For Thursday, we are forecasting a 30% chance of light thunderstorms and showers. We are predicting 99 degrees as our high, kicking us off our triple-digit streak.

Friday, we continue to see the pattern of storm chances. We are forecasting a 20% chance of isolated storms in the evening with a high of 102 degrees. Humidity will remain high this day.

We will also see a 15% chance of evening storms for Saturday. We are forecasting to reach 102 degrees with an overnight low of 78 degrees.

Cloudy conditions are expected to kick in for Saturday, with no storm chances as of yet. Our high will sit at 97 degrees.

The remainder of the week we will continue to see chances of precipitation for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the double digits.

