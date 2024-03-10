9 Day Forecast: Springing forward with rain chances, winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hey Sun City!

Just a friendly reminder to turn your clock one hour ahead at 2 a.m. as we spring forward to more daylight.

Sunday is the perfect day to get rest from the time change or simply go on with Sunday Funday because we are forecasting sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees. Our overnight low is predicted to cool off to 45 degrees.

We are starting the workweek off with mostly sunny skies and forecasting warmer temperatures with 75 degrees as the high; 48 degrees is the forecasted evening low.

Tuesday is paired with breezy conditions but the predicted high warms up to 77 degrees, with clear skies in the evening cooling off to 50 degrees.

March 14 is Pi Day! Get it? Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant (π).

Anyways, before I get carried away, we are forecasting the day to be paired with warm breezes and 76 degrees as the high for the day while our overnight low sits at 51 degrees.

Moving into Thursday, we begin to forecast isolated showers in the Borderland. Our high for the day is predicted to sit at 72 degrees as evening temperature’s cool off to 48 degrees.

Showers are forecasted to intensify Friday, with us predicting 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day along along with windy conditions. The day cools off to 65 degrees with an evening temperature of 46 degrees.

Saturday my models are giving us lighter rain forecasting with 20 percent chance of rain that day and a high of 64 degrees.

St. Patrick’s Day, we may still see 15 percent chances of rain. Make sure you wear some green! The high of the day we are forecasting at 63 degrees.

There is still a chance we may see rain again on Monday, I’m predicting 10 percent chance of rain for the day with a high of 68 degrees.

