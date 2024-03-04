9 Day Forecast: As spring nears, rain and wind in our future

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday Sun City. We are just 16 days away from spring and we are forecasting winds and rain chances.

Starting off the workweek, we are forecasting breezy conditions and 71 degrees as the high. Other than that, it should be mostly sunny with an overnight low expected to drop to 47 degrees.

Tuesday, those breezy conditions are predicted to linger into the afternoon. Seventy-three degrees is the forecasted high for the day cooling off to 48 degrees in the evening.

Mostly cloudy skies kick in on Wednesday. The temperatures will linger at 72 degrees with an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Thursday, the Borderland can expect to see a 20% chance of rain in the evening. The overnight low is forecasted to sit at 45 degrees. Drive safe on the road as weather is predicted to remain active.

Friday, we are forecasting windy conditions paired with 15% chance of rain in the afternoon. The high for the day drops significantly from Thursday, sitting at 66 degrees with 43 degrees as our evening low. If you have any plans, bundle up and bring those furry friends inside!

We have a 10% chance of rain for Saturday. The high of the day is forecasted to be 65 degrees while evening temperatures cooling off to 44 degrees.

Sunday Funday is bound to be a fabulous day, back with those sunny skies while we forecast those temperatures to warm up to 72 degrees in the day and 47 degrees overnight.

The remainder of the week, highs are predicted to be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a beautiful week El Paso!

