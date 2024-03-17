9 Day Forecast: Spring is nearly here and rain is in the air

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Saturday, Borderland!

Let’s dive right into it, starting with St. Patrick’s Day.

Sunday, we are forecasting a high of 70 degrees with 25% chance of rain in the evening; overnight lows are expected to drop to 49 degrees.

Monday is predicted to be a chilly day with 60 degrees as the forecasted high. Rain chances increase to 40% with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Forty-six degrees is the forecasted overnight low.

Spring is in full swing starting Tuesday, of course, after 9:06 p.m. if we want to be exact. Looking at the day, we’re forecasting 30% chance of rain throughout the day with a high of 69 degrees. Forty-nine is the predicted evening temperature.

We are looking at a windy day on Wednesday and 10% chance of those scattered showers throughout the day. The high for the day warms up to 70 degrees with 51 degrees overnight.

Rain chances clear up on Thursday. However, we are forecasting breezy conditions and 74 degrees as the high. Our evening temperature sits at 50 degrees.

Friday is a perfect day! Seventy-nine degrees is the predicted high with mostly clear skies. We cool off in the evening with 52 degrees.

We are looking at a dusty and gusty day for Saturday but this may be the first time we are starting to see much warmer days. The forecasted high is 80 degrees. Can you believe that? Feels like we were in below freezing temperatures just yesterday!

Saturday’s overnight low is forecasted to sit at 56 degrees.

The remainder of the week we may see sunny skies and windy conditions. Highs are forecasted to fluctuate from the upper and lower 70s with an overnight low in the mid 50s.

See you on St. Patrick’s Day. Wear green or you get pinched!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.