9 Day Forecast: Soak in nice weather because winds return for most of week

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland! It is Alexandria Acosta and yes, I hate to break the bad news but we are forecasting winds to take over the Borderland starting Monday.

However, cities like Las Cruces, Deming and Cloudcroft have a red flag warning Sunday as some areas can expect winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. This is not the time for any outdoor fires.

Moving on, Sunday is the last day for some nice weather. We are forecasting a high of 90 degrees paired with breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be southwesterly, ranging from 15 to 20 mph. Expect for me to issue a Weather Alert, because winds kick in on Monday.

Monday, our high reaches up to 87 degrees. It will be a warm and windy day with no dust. Our overnight low will cool off to 64 degrees.

Tuesday, we are forecasting to see more active weather, as we forecast a dusty and gusty day with a high of 89 degrees. Temperatures in the evening are expected to drop to 61 degrees. On the bright side over evening temperatures aren’t dipping into the 50s.

The following day on Wednesday, we are predicting a slight haze throughout the day as winds make their way into the Borderland. The high is a forecasted at 90 degrees with an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Thursday winds seem to diminish. Our high of the day warms up to 87 degrees. We can expect a breezy afternoon and evening temperatures cool off to 59 degrees.

Friday is back to mostly sunny skies, with a high of 84 degrees, a really nice day for a swim. I cannot wait to take a dip in the pool!

Saturday will be a similar day with mostly clear skies with a high of 87 degrees.

Now to my favorite part of the week, Mothers Day! We are forecasting a beautiful day with a high of 88 degrees. We can expects clouds throughout the day as well.

Monday sits at 91 degrees.

