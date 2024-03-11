9 Day Forecast: Rainy days paired with winds as spring nears

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday El Paso. It was indeed a beautiful day and I’m so happy we now have an extra hour of daylight.

Let’s dive in to your detailed forecast, starting off the workweek with a forecasted high of 74 degrees and cooling off to 50 degrees for our overnight low.

Over on Tuesday, we are predicting another beautiful day paired with breezy conditions. Seventy-seven is the forecasted high for the day with 52 degrees in the evening.

We will get warm winds Wednesday as we inch closer to those rain chances, forecasting 76 as the high while we are looking at our evening temperature to cool off to 51 degrees.

Thursday, we are predicting 73 degrees as the high and 48 degrees as the overnight low.

Now into the juicy part of our forecast on Friday: There is a chance we will be seeing a 30% chance of afternoon rain. The high for the day is predicted to be 69 degrees with 46 degrees as the overnight low.

Saturday, we have a 15% chance of rain, while we can expect the high for the day to sit at 70 degrees.

St. Patrick’s Day, 66 degrees is the forecasted high paired with 10% chance of rain. Our overnight low is predicted to cool off to 45 degrees overnight.

Rain chances may linger into Monday morning, with a high of 65 degrees.

Now to top off the forecast: Next Tuesday is officially the first day of spring and we are forecasting 72 degrees as the high of the day with partially cloudy skies.

Have a beautiful week Sun City. Send me your sunset photos!

