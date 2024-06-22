9 Day Forecast: Precipitation, triple digits for coming week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, El Paso. There are a lot of things we need to touch base on, especially on weather conditions Ruidoso can expect within the coming days.

Ruidoso, New Mexico is under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m. Saturday. After that, a Flood Watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rain and storms will continue to move through the Village of Ruidoso Saturday night until Sunday evening. Full-time residents are now also allowed to return to their homes Monday. You can read the full article below.

Residents to be allowed back into Ruidoso on Monday

Meanwhile for El Paso, we have storm chances and triple digits in our near future.

Sunday, we will remain fairly dry with a forecasted high of 101 degrees paired. Our overnight low cools off to 80 degrees.

Monday, moisture is on our radar. We have 10% chance of storms with a predicted high of 104 degrees.

On Tuesday, we have a 15% chance of storms in the forecast. Our high is expected to warm up to 103 degrees. Our overnight low sits at a warm 81 degrees.

Wednesday, we are forecasting a 30% chance of isolated storms in the afternoon lingering into the evening. Our high remains in the triple digits at 105 degrees. Keep in mind humidity will certainly be a factor during these days of storm chances.

Storm chances continue for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the triple digits.

Towards the weekend, we dry up with cloud coverage for Saturday.

Sunday’s high dips from the triple digits as we forecast a high of 96 degrees paired with minimal cloud coverage.

