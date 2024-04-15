9 Day Forecast: Powerful winds, 90s and rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy National Gardening Day! It was a beautiful day on Sunday, paired with a light breeze. However that’s expected to change Monday.

Powerful winds make their way into Monday. We are forecasting winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The high for the day sits at 85 degrees.

Tuesday is a beautiful day. We go back to calm conditions, mostly sunny skies paired with lighter winds. The forecasted high is 81 degrees and we cool off to 54 degrees in the evening.

As far as Wednesday, we are predicting a high of 87 degrees, beautiful sunny skies with an overnight low of 57 degrees.

Hello 90s! Thursday temperature’s warm up to 91 degrees. This is our first 90 for the spring season before we know it we will be hitting those triple digits.

Friday’s high lingers in the 90s with mostly cloudy skies. Our overnight low cools off to 59 degrees.

Into the weekend, we begin to see rain chances again! Saturday, we are forecasting 15% chance of Isolated showers in the evening. Showersa are forecasted to move into Sunday morning with evening temperatures cooling off to 57 degrees.

Don’t forget Earth Day! The day is forecasted to be beautiful and prefect with clear skies and a high of 85 degrees, make sure to do your part by recycling and showing love to our planet we call home.

Next Tuesday, 88 is the forecasted high with 10% chance of rain.

Have a beautiful week, El Paso!

