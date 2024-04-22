9 Day Forecast: Perfect weather for Earth Day; winds make way later in week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland. I hope you are having a fantastic Sunday.

I know Saturday’s overnight low was chilly paired with some winds but we can expect beautiful weather within the coming days.

Earth Day on Monday is forecasted to be a perfect day. We are looking at our high to sit at 85 degrees paired with sunny skies and a very light breeze.

Tuesday is just as fabulous as Monday. The forecasted high is 91 degrees with a side of breezy conditions — nothing too crazy, another great day for the spring season. The overnight low will drop to 61 degrees with clear skies.

Moving on to Wednesday, again, we will see light winds and more clouds throughout the day.

Our high is predicted to reach 89 degrees, and 65 degrees as our overnight low.

Thursday, we are forecasting warm winds for the Borderland with a high of 86 degrees, with evening temperatures cooling off to 56 degrees.

Into the weekend, we can continue to see breezy conditions and winds for Saturday. Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the lower and mid-80s.

Weather goes back to beautiful conditions perfect for a barbecue.

