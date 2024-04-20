9 Day Forecast: Perfect warm days ahead; time for a swim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, and happy Saturday. It’s been a beautiful day and I’m soaking in the warm weather!

Let’s start with a sneak peak at Sunday’s weather. We are predicting light winds ranging from 15- 20 mph with a high of 77 degrees. Majority of the day will have clear skies until 4 p.m. turning to partly cloudy skies. The overnight low cools off to 52 degrees.

Earth Day is on point! We are forecasting a high of 75 degrees and sunny skies on Monday.

There are plenty of activities to do this day especially if you have little ones like me. Some ideas can include gardening, making a bird feeder or simply taking a stroll in the park! I would love for you send picture on how you spent Earth Day to news@ktsm.com

Tuesday is a full moon and yes, it’s going to be a beautiful day with a high of 91 degrees and sunny skies, with the evening temperature forecasted at 62 degrees.

Wednesday is forecasted to be a day of mostly cloudy skies with a high of 89; it is still a perfect spring day!

Another fabulous day is forecasted for Thursday. We are shooting for the high to reach 86 degrees and a low of 58 degrees. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies.

Heading into the weekend, Friday is another sunny day with a high of 85 degrees.

Get you swimsuits ready because Saturday is National Pool Opening Day. For the day, we are forecasting a high of 83 degrees and sunny skies with a side of sunscreen! If you plan to go for a swim, make sure to pack some fruit, sunscreen, goggles and of course, floaties for the little ones.

The remainder of the week sits in the lower to mid-80s with evening lows in the mid-50s

Have a beautiful safe weekend, Sun City.

