9-Day Forecast: Nice weather for Memorial Day, then triple digits make way to Sun City

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland. I hope the majority of you are enjoying your three-day weekend as we are in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.

As many of you have noticed upon stepping outside Saturday, winds are very much active. Right now, gusts are exceeding 40 mph.

I have activated a Weather Authority Alert. The Borderland will be experiencing strong winds and dust. We can expect winds to persist into the evening ranging from 10-20 mph. Winds will diminish to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Additionally, we are on a Fire Weather Warning due to those very dry conditions and winds. Avoid any outdoor fires, and unfortunately avoid any cookouts with the family this weekend.

For Sunday, winds will still linger around but not as much as Saturday.

Our high is predicted to reach 94 degrees, paired with breezy conditions and occasional gusts throughout the day. Our overnight low cools off to 66 degrees.

On Memorial Day, we can expect to see sunny skies and a forecasted high of 98 degrees. In honor and remembrance of the U.S. servicemembers who died while serving, consider taking time to attend any local community ceremonies or possibly decorate the graves of our hometown heroes.

Tuesday is very hot. We start off the morning breezy, with a forecasted high of 100 degrees. Unlike last week being one degree shy of 100 degrees, we have a higher chance of officially reaching our first triple digit of the year. I think this is the right time to remind you to put on sunscreen.

Wednesday is expected to remain warm, with the mostly sunny skies and a forecasted high of 99 degrees.

Thursday, we will begin to see another trend of warm winds and highs sitting in the upper 90s.

Overnight lows are predicted to cool off in the upper 60s.

As for Saturday, windy conditions make their regular visit to the Sun City once again. These winds have the chance to create a slight haze in the afternoon.

Finishing of our 9 -Day Forecast, highs for both Sunday and Monday are predicted to reach 100 degrees. We are on the roll with those triple digits.

Stay safe this Memorial Day weekend, Borderland, and remember to avoid all outdoor fires!

