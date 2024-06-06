9 Day Forecast: More extreme heat, chances for rain into next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the triple-digit heat, El Paso’s heat advisory has been extended until Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, the Sun City can expect a high near 107 degrees with light winds during the afternoon hours. As moisture increases going into the weekend, the chances for rain in some areas is a possibility once the sun goes down. The low will be around 80 degrees.

Chances for showers grow going into Friday, especially at night. With sunny skies and a high near 103 degrees, humidity will be a factor to consider. Overnight thunderstorms are a possibility closer to 3 a.m. The low will be about 79 degrees. The heat advisory lifts at 9 p.m.

The weekend will be sunny and hot. Temperatures still about 100 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with light winds from the west. Showers might pop up just before midnight with a low around 77 degrees.

That moisture is carrying into Sunday, with chances higher around noon. Wind gusts will begin to pick up on this day, ranging as high as 20 mph. Skies this night will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Chances for showers start to dwindle going into the workweek.

On Monday, temperatures will barely dip back into the upper 90s, giving us a high near 97 degrees and low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be all sunshine with a high near 98 degrees and low around 72 degrees.

The break from triple-digit heat will not last long with Wednesday looking to have a high around 103 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be about the same, with highs of 104 and 105 degrees. Those lows will range in the upper 70s.

