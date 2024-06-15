9 Day Forecast: Heat Advisory extended; cooler temperatures later

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, El Paso.

We remain under a Weather Authority Alert as we are under a Heat Advisory until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Stay hydrated and keep indoors as much as possible.

Weather for Father’s Day is forecasted to remain hot just like the last few days.

We are predicting a high of 106 degrees with an overnight low of 79 degrees. Sunny skies and minimal wind is in our forecast for this day.

Monday, triple digits continue to linger as we forecast a high of 105 degrees with sunny skies and hot breezes throughout the day. In the evening, we cool off to 77 degrees.

On Tuesday, 102 degrees the predicted high for the day, making weather conditions similar to Sunday and Monday.

Things take a shift as we head into Wednesday through Saturday.

We have 20% storm chances forecasted in the evening for Wednesday with a high of 103 degrees. The overnight low sits at 76 degrees.

Thursday is another day with a chance for some storms.

We are expecting a 15% chance of evening storms again before midnight. Our overnight low sits at 75 degrees and a high of 95 degrees, so we are taking a small break from triple digits.

Storm chances will remain for Friday and Saturday and the high will sit in the upper 90s. We can expect humidity to pair with these days as well.

I do want to advise storm chances remain slight at this time. There is no guarantee for rain but humidity will be a factor. As we inch closer to these days, I will keep you updated.

Ninety-nine degrees is the predicted high for next Sunday, paired with broken clouds throughout the day. We jump back to those triple digits on Monday.

