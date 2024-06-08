9 Day Forecast: Dry conditions, sunny skies, record-breaking heat

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland. It has been a rather few interesting days with scorching temperatures and even getting a short-lived dust storm Friday evening.

In the meantime, let’s focus on what we can expect later in the week.

Sunday, we are predicting a very slight chance of afternoon rain drops in the Borderland with a high of 100 degrees.

Additionally, winds will be be present as well and they can pick up to 21 mph, potentially causing allergies to flare up.

Now, we get a small break from triple digits Monday. This day, we are expected to warm up to 98 degrees. We may see some clouds in the morning but after 1 p.m. skies will be mostly clear.

Tuesday’s high brings back those triple digits at 103 degrees. We can expect hot and dry conditions in the Borderland. The overnight low sits at 73 degrees.

Wednesday is another very hot day. We will be close to breaking heat records with a predicted high of 107. In the evening, we settle in at 79 degrees.

Thursday, we can expect record-breaking temperatures. Our high is expected to reach 109 degrees. Back in 2021, we were at 106 degrees. Please be cautious and take care of yourselves and loved ones by staying hydrated.

Another day of extreme heat is in store for us Friday with a forecasted high of 108 and an overnight low of 78 degrees.

For Saturday, we have a chance of hazy conditions as we are predicting winds with a high of 104 degrees.

The remainder of the week will linger in the triple digits for our high while overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s.

Thank you to those who work outdoors during this time. Some things that can help alleviate and protect you from extreme heat risk include: Wearing light clothing, applying sunscreen, taking breaks and knowing the signs of heat illness.

