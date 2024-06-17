9 Day Forecast: Dry conditions to start week; storm chances later

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Father’s Day, El Paso! I hope everyone is staying cool and hydrated with their loved ones.

Thank you to all the dads, father figures, soon-to-be dads, new dads, those who are remembering and mourning. You are loved and cared for.

Tuning back to what we can expect this week as far as weather.

Monday, we are forecasting to reach 104 degrees. The day will consist of sunny skies, breezy conditions and the Heat Advisory will remain into effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is another day of dry conditions; except we are forecasting a high of 102 degrees and an overnight low of 74 degrees.

Monsoon season has officially started and we all know the Borderland could use some moisture.

We have a 30% chance of storm chances in the evening on Wednesday.

Our high for the day is predicted to reach 104 degrees with evening temperatures cooling off to 76 degrees.

Thursday has a 20% chance of storms and showers in the afternoon lingering into the evening as well. Our high is not a triple digit — we are forecasting to warm up to 92 degrees.

Friday, we are also predicting a 20% chance of storms in the afternoon into the evening just like Thursday. Our high may be the coolest out of the week sitting at 88 degrees. At night, we cool off to 76 degrees.

For Saturday, 95 is the predicted high paired with a 30% chance of storms in the morning.

The remainder of the week, we will continue to see storm chances. As we inch move closer to these days, we will be sure to keep you updated on any changes that come our way.

Rain is not guaranteed but remains highly possible as well as humid conditions.

On Monday, our highs are forecast to warm back up to those triple digits.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.