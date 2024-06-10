9-Day Forecast: Cooler Monday, then record-breaking temperatures later in week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland.

Sunday has been fairly nice. We woke up to some clouds and even got to see some rain drops near West El Paso’s Top Golf Sunday morning.

The weather for Monday will be relatively cooler than the majority of the week. We are forecasting a high of 96 degrees. We may see some cloud coverage here and there. Other than that, mostly clear skies are on our radar for the day.

Triple digits make their way back to the El Paso region Tuesday. We can expect to reach 103 degrees, so make sure you stay cool and hydrated! Overnight low for Tuesday cools off to 73 degrees.

Wednesday is getting warmer with a predicted high of 107 degrees, and evening temperatures will sit at 78 degrees.

We mostly certainly have the chance of record-breaking temperatures for Thursday. The high of the day is expected to reach 109 degrees. In 2021 we are at 106 degrees.

Slight rain chances make another appearance again for Friday and Saturday. Chances remain very slight at this time but we are forecasting any rain activity to occur in the morning.

We remain in the triple digits for the rest of the week, and overnight lows are expected to linger in the mid 70s.

