9 Day Forecast: Blowing dust, strong winds to start off week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday, El Paso and Happy Cinco De Mayo!

I hope everyone has enjoyed the beautiful weather on Sunday, because we are in for very active weather in the next coming days.

For right now, we can expect winds to pick up a bit more Sunday evening ranging from 15-25 mph.

Monday, we are forecasting a high of 86 degrees, with winds ranging from 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. These are predicted to kick in starting around noon.

Tuesday, we begin to repeat those dusty and gusty conditions and warm up to 90 degrees. Winds for this day will range from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The overnight low is expected to drop to 64 degrees.

We are forecasting a slight haze for Wednesday as winds will still linger around in the Sun City.

Our predicted high for the day sits at 89 degrees with evening temperatures cooling off to 62 degrees.

Thursday, winds finally begin to die down we are forecasting a breezy afternoon and mostly sunny skies. As far as the high for the day, expect us to warm up to 88 degrees with an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Friday is a beautiful day — mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees — very nice day to run those errands, catch up with an old friend or simply enjoy the day.

Saturday, nothing drastic is expected to happen. As of right now, we are forecasting nothing but partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is perfect! Nice sunny skies are the forecasted conditions for the day with a high of 88 degrees.

The remainder of the week’s high is forecasted to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

