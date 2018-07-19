9 Common Student Loan Myths That Can Cost Borrowers Big Time

Student loans: If you don’t have them, you know someone who does. And you’ve undoubtedly heard stories of how frustrating they can be to manage. It doesn’t help that there are a ton of myths out there to complicate matters further.

Whether you’re heading off to college soon or already dealing with student loan debt (or you have a child who is), be sure you aren’t duped by these pervasive student loan myths.

Myth 1: You don’t have to worry about making payments while you’re in school.

Truth: Subsidized federal loans are awarded based on financial need and don’t accrue interest while you’re in school. Unsubsidized loans, on the other hand, aren’t based on need and do accrue interest.

“The interest accrues while in school and is added to the total liability amount,” said AnnaMarie Mock, a certified financial planner with Highland Financial Advisors in Wayne, New Jersey. That means once you’re done with school and the grace period ends, you will have a larger balance to pay off than when you first took out the loan. Plus, you’ll have to pay interest on the interest.

“During periods of deferment or forbearance, the interest will also accumulate even if payments are postponed,” Mock explained. “Students should understand the difference between subsidized and unsubsidized loans before applying; It can have a significant financial impact.”

If you do have unsubsidized loans, one solution is to make payments toward the interest while pursuing your degree, or make payments toward the interest even if you pause your regular payments for any reason. That way, you can minimize compounding interest and avoid higher payments when you’re ready to pay the loan back.

Myth 2: Federal student loan consolidation will save you money on interest.

Truth: A lot of times, the terms “consolidation” and “refinancing” are used interchangeably. In reality, they’re two very different things ― and only one can result in a lower interest rate.

For federal borrowers who consolidate, “the Direct Loan Consolidation program will take the weighted average of all of their federal loans,” explained Ryan Inman, a fee-only financial planner and founder of Financial Residency, which is soon relocating to San Diego, California.

In other words, your interest rate will end up the same or higher overall, not lower.

Refinancing, on the other hand, involves working with a private lender. “If the goal is to reduce their interest rate, they will need to refinance out of the federal program,” said Inman. However, refinancing federal loans with a private lender means giving up federal benefits, such as income-driven repayment, and programs that allow deferment and forgiveness, so it’s a decision to weigh carefully.

Myth 3: You should borrow the full loan amount offered.

Truth: If your federal aid package comes with the option to take out loans, it means you need all that money, right?

Not necessarily.

“I have had many clients coming to me with debt disproportionate to their income,” said Lauryn Williams, a Dallas-based certified financial planner and owner of the online firm Worth Winning. “As I started to see this more frequently, I decided to dig deeper ... and found the cost of the degree chosen was much cheaper than the amount they borrowed,” she said.

Williams explained that borrowing the maximum available might ease the immediate financial strain of paying for college, but it creates a much bigger strain when it’s time to pay the loan back.

“I suggest taking on employment while in college to cover living expenses and trying to borrow as little as possible outside of actual tuition cost,” said Williams.

Myth 4: All types of loans can be forgiven.

Truth: There are a number of student loan forgiveness programs out there, and they can be a beacon of light for borrowers who are buried under massive amounts of college debt. But before you count too heavily on forgiveness, make sure your loans qualify.

Mike McGrath, a certified financial planner and vice president with EP Wealth Advisors, said that most government-backed loans, such as Stafford and Perkins loans, are eligible for some type of forgiveness program. “However, those generally don’t apply to private loans,” he said.

Unfortunately, if you have private student loans, there’s pretty much no getting off the hook for less than you owe without taking a hit to your credit.