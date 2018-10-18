The 9 best gifts for your little scientist as chosen by a bigtime science nerd

When I was a toddler, my mom got me my first book about outer space, and it quickly became my favorite toy. Cut to decades later, and I'm a science reporter.

Perhaps the easiest way to guarantee that your child will love science is to start them young. And the best way to start them young is to show them that science is fun.

So, in honor of that, we've chosen some of the best science kits for your kids of all ages.

Ages 5 and up

This beginner's set is designed to help your youngest get their bearings in the science world by introducing them to safety guidelines, teaching them common terms, and how to use certain tools. Plus, the basic experiments are interesting enough to keep them (and hopefully you) engaged.

Price: $18.96

What's more fun that a little mystery solving? This crime catcher's kit could be the first step on the way to your child's lifelong career as a forensic scientist. Or not. Either way, there's nothing wrong with fostering a little curiosity through some scientific problem solving.

Price: $13.99