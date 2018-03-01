The 9 best fridge freezers for 2018

Fridge freezers are a kitchen essential, and a modern-day staple. But they come in various sizes and prices - and nowadays with numerous features - so finding the best fridge freezer for you can be tricky.

Whether you're moving, looking for an upgrade or your current appliance is on its last legs, finding the right fridge freezer for your kitchen can be a tough task. With prices ranging from £300 into the thousands, you don't want to fork out on the wrong fridge.

To find the best fridge freezer for you, you should first consider size. Make sure you get the dimensions right, and bear in mind a refrigerator needs space for the air to circulate.

Another key aspect is the fridge-freezer ratio. If you buy lots of fresh food, a larger fridge is necessary; if ready meals or bulk cooking is more your thing, look for more freezer drawers.

Also to look out for: sufficient space (a which.co.uk survey found some fridge freezers had 22pc less space than advertised); glass shelves and plastic draws for extra visibility; and humidity-controlled salad crisper draws to keep your veg fresh. High-tech additions like water dispensers and frost-free freezers are useful, but will up the price.

As it's one of the most important appliances in your home, it's worth spending a little extra time researching the different brands and models so you can find one that best suits your needs.

To make things a little bit easier, with the help of Good Housekeeping Institute, we've selected some of the best fridge freezers available at the moment. All are freestanding, but for the best integrated fridge freezers (situated within cupboards), try Beko, AEGand Bosch.

1. Hoover Wizard HF18XK

£534.99, Argos

Stainless-steel American fridge freezer More

This spacious fridge freezer - the Good Housekeeping Institute's top-rated fridge freezer - has plenty of shelf levels allowing you to customise and use space as needed. Reversible doors mean you can adapt it to your kitchen layout, too.

It has an attractive exterior design with an LCD display for controlling the temperatures of the fridge and freezer. Temperatures can also be remotely controlled by tablet or smartphone through the free Hoover Wizard App, which is easy to set-up and use.

There's a Super Freezing function for freezing large quantities of food quickly, which is easy to set. It also has a bright internal light for visibility and the door ajar alarm sounds after one minute, to remind you to close it. It has two spacious salad drawers, one slightly deeper than the other.

One of the best American fridge freezers out there, the Hoover Wizard regulates temperature well, even when doors were left ajar, and it has a low energy consumption.

Telegraph rating: 9/10

2. Beko CFP1691W 50/50 fridge freezer

£319.99, Currys PC World

Beko white fridge freezer with 50/50 fridge and freezer compartments More