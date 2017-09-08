9/11: Then and now – 16 years later

Yahoo News photographer Gordon Donovan recently returned to the scenes of many memorable images taken in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Donovan photographed the same areas to show what has changed since the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

New obstacles have arisen, requiring some adjustments in camera angles to align with the original images. This is the sixth time Donovan has revisited the New York skyline; each year presents new challenges as the New York City landscape changes. (Yahoo News)

