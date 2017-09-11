9/11 anniversary: Rare images show the aftermath of World Trade Centre attack that killed 2,997

President George Bush on the telephone as the second plane hit the Twin Towers in New York: George W Bush Llibrary

The US is marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which killed 2,997 people and injured more than 6,000.

The suicide missions saw hijacked passenger planes flown into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Centre.

Another hijacked civilian airliner crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The worst domestic attack the US had ever experienced, it directly led to then-President George Bush launching the "War on Terror", which continues to have ramifications today.

The Independent is now publishing archive images showing the immediate aftermath of the attacks.​

George Bush reads to children at Emma E Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, on the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001. (George W Bush Llibrary)

President Bush was visiting a school in Florida when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Centre's North Tower.

The day's planned activities were quickly abandoned as the President's team scrambled to deal with the fallout.

As another plane hit the second tower, it became clear the collisions were not accidental.

In Washington, Vice President Dick Cheney coordinated the response in George Bush's absence.







Senior White House staff in the Emergency Operations Centre following the 9/11 attacks (US National Archives)