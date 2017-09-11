9/11 Anniversary Photos

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the deadly attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that shook the United States.

Even as the country is ravaged by multiple hurricanes, thousands of survivors, relatives of victims and rescuers are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to observe a minute of silence at around the time the first of the three airplanes hit the Twin Towers in Manhattan, according to reports.

In one of the worst attacks on American soil, on Sept. 11, 2001, two airplanes controlled by hijackers crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing almost 3000 people and injuring more than 6000. It is thought that the third plane was intended to crash into the White House or the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Speaking after the attacks in 2001, the then-President George W. Bush said in an address: "The pictures of airplanes flying into buildings, fires burning, huge structures collapsing, have filled us with disbelief, terrible sadness, and a quiet, unyielding anger. These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed; our country is strong."

Visuals and pictures of the attacks and their aftermath remain some of the most infamous images of American history, serving as a somber reminder of one of the country's darkest moments. On the 16th anniversary of the attack, here is a look back at some of these pictures.

