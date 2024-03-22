8th annual Orange Beach Invasion comes to town; new law in place for vehicles

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Orange Beach Invasion starts this weekend.

Over 1,500 cars and trucks will be at the Wharf, but the Orange Beach Police Department has a reminder for attendees.

Trent Johnson with Orange Beach Police Department said there is a brand new law that went into effect last summer.

“We have a new law that prohibits a motor vehicle expression of speed, exhibitions, things like that,” Johnson said. “So if you are caught doing donuts or burnouts on public roads or on private property, without express consent from the private owner, that is illegal now in the state of Alabama, and you will go to jail.”

We spoke with event organizer Andrew Bentz, and he said the point of the event is to show off all the tricked-out rides as well as meet fellow car lovers from all over the country, but he also said he wants to keep it safe and family friendly.

“Zero tolerance for any misbehavior, burnouts, donuts, vandalizing anything,” Bentz said. “We do not put up with that at all. That’s not why we are here; we are here for a good time.”

The beach invasion begins Friday morning at 9 and will end Sunday afternoon at 3.

