8th annual Kids and Cops Day makes a comeback at Ohio University Lancaster

LANCASTER - The Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, in collaboration with Ohio University Law Enforcement Technology and the Lancaster Police Department, is proud to announce the return of Kids and Cops Day, an interactive and educational event aimed at fostering positive relationships between children and law enforcement personnel.

Kids and Cops Day offers children an exciting opportunity to engage with local law enforcement agencies, learn about the equipment and technology used by law enforcement personnel, and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for the role of law enforcement in our communities.

This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 am to 2 pm on the Ohio University Lancaster Campus, 1570 Granville Pike.

Kids and Cops Day offers children an exciting opportunity to engage with local law enforcement agencies, learn about the equipment and technology used by law enforcement personnel, and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for the role of law enforcement in our communities.

“We are so excited that we get to have this event,” said Debbie Probasco, vice president and event coordinator of the Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association in a news release. “I would like to thank Ohio University Lancaster and all the agencies for coming to our event. But more importantly, I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals that have made this possible through their wonderful donations.”

The event will feature a wide range of activities and demonstrations, including displays of cruisers, helicopters, Air Evac, S.W.A.T. vehicles, patrol cars, motorcycles, and more from agencies throughout the State of Ohio. Children will have the chance to see this equipment up close, ask questions, and learn about the important work done by law enforcement officers and first responders.

The Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, in collaboration with Ohio University Law Enforcement Technology and the Lancaster Police Department, will hold Kids and Cops Day this Saturday at Ohio University-Lancaster.

In addition to the interactive exhibits, Kids and Cops Day will also offer free hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks (while supplies last) for all attendees. The first 500 children to attend the event will receive free t-shirts, courtesy of generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

Children attending Kids and Cops Day will also receive free gift bags and other giveaways, courtesy of local organizations providing various child safety and promotional items. The event is free and open to the public

To learn more, visit ohio.edu/lancaster/kids-and-cops-day.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: 8th annual Kids and Cops Day makes a comeback at OUL