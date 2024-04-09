Up to $8K a month in Sacramento? These California state jobs don’t require a college degree

California is looking for workers to fill multiple positions across a variety of agencies stationed in Sacramento County — from custodial to office technician roles.

Plus, no college degree is required.

“Think you need a college degree to work for the State of California? Think again! There are plenty of state careers that don’t require a college degree,” Calcareers wrote on its website.

The key to securing a position is finding “what works best for you and your skills,” the state employment agency added.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state jobs in Sacramento County that do not require a college degree, available on the CalCareers website, posted between April 1 and April 8:





Custodian I | Permanent full-time; permanent intermittent; limited-term full-time

Department: Prison Industry Authority; General Services

Salary: $19.90 to $24.90 per hour; $3,135 to $3,924 per month

The custodian performs daily cleaning services at assigned locations to maintain orderly spaces.

One open position requires in-state travel, Calcareers states.

The application closes between April 16 and April 22.

Legal secretary | Permanent full-time

Department: Resources Recycling & Recovery

Salary: $4,120 to $5,418 per month

The secretary is responsible for completing the most “difficult and complex clerical work,” and administrative duties.

The position may require in-state travel and a valid California driver’s license is required, Calcareers states.

The application closes on April 12.

Student assistant | Non-tenured intermittent (hybrid)

Departments : Franchise Tax Board; State Hospitals

Salary: $2,985 to $4,022.72 per month

The worker assists with administrative and technical duties assigned by their department in a “learner capacity.”

A hybrid work schedule is available for both positions, according to Calcareers.

The application periods close between April 15 and April 19.

Personnel specialist | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : California State Library

Salary: $3,799 to $6,298 per month

The specialist oversees “all aspects of personnel transactions,” including payroll, attendance and appointments.

A hybrid schedule is available with the possibility of up to two days in the office, according to Calcareers.

The application period closes on April 12.

Staff services manager I | Permanent full-time; limited-term full-time (hybrid)

Departments : Fish and Wildlife; Justice; Corrections & Rehabilitation; more

Salary: $6,760 to $8,398 per month





The manager supervises a group of analysts while performing the “most difficult or sensitive work” of their own.

Several open positions offer a hybrid work schedule, according to the Calcareers website.

The application periods close between April 12 and May 3.

Other open state positions in Sacramento County

The state of California is also looking for office assistants and staff services analysts across various departments in Sacramento County.

The California Department of Resources Recycling & Recovery is looking for a program technician.

