8A - 'Not like anything else I've ever seen': NASA scientist talks about rarity of seeing eclipse in our area
'Not like anything else I've ever seen': NASA scientist talks about rarity of seeing eclipse in our area
'Not like anything else I've ever seen': NASA scientist talks about rarity of seeing eclipse in our area
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden and Netanyahu’s high-stakes call, Angel Reese eyes WNBA and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
On Tuesday, The White House published a policy memo directing NASA to create a new time standard for the Moon by 2026. Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) will establish an official time reference to help guide future lunar missions.
Last night, several prominent journalists posted (complained in many cases) about unexpectedly regaining their verified blue checks on Elon Musk's X platform.
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal is in talks to raise capital for his new startup, Indian fintech Navi. Bansal is talking to investors to raise at a valuation of around $2 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Bansal has largely self-funded Navi up to now and this would be the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's first large outside fundraise since it was founded in 2018.
For every tech success story, there are countless projects that slam headlong into the brick wall of reality. Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
From an editor-tested bidet to a heated seat, our potty-perfecting picks will upgrade your bathroom — no ifs, ands or butts about it.
One way to track auto sales is by counting the number of 2024 Mazda Miatas sold. We didn't say it was good way.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kathi Vidal is an American intellectual property lawyer and former engineer who serves as director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Vidal began her career as an engineer for General Electric and Lockheed Martin, working in the areas of AI, software engineering and circuitry.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
More than 39,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
Using Quantinuum's ion-trap hardware and Microsoft's new qubit-virtualization system, the team was able to run more than 14,000 experiments without a single error. This new system also allowed the team to check the logical qubits and correct any errors it encountered without destroying the logical qubits. This, the two companies say, has now moved the state-of-the-art of quantum computing out of what has typically been dubbed the era of noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) computers.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.