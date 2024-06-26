89-year-old man reported missing in Hickory

The Hickory Police Department is searching for an 89-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said John Calhoun McDowell Jr. was last seen leaving his home on 21st Avenue Drive Northwest.

He was leaving the home in a silver Honda CR-V to follow his wife to Frye Region Medical Center. However, he never made it to the hospital, according to police.

McDowell is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has blonde and gray hair with blue eyes.

He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about JMcDowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

