89-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in Philadelphia
Police said someone shot the victim twice in the chest while he was sitting in a car.
Police said someone shot the victim twice in the chest while he was sitting in a car.
Sonny Gray signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in November.
"There are no rules": There's a generational divide over parenting styles. Should grandparents butt in?
Basically since the Dodge Charger sedan launched, Dodge has been making police variants. That may continue with the new model.
The 2024 Dodge Charger is here, and we have everything you need to know about it right here.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Now that the Dodge Charger will be offered in coupe and sedan, it leaves the Challenger nameplate in the lurch, and Dodge isn't providing details on it.
An industry-wide password-sharing crackdown is gaining momentum. The latest service to announce such a move is Max.
Apple's last MacBook Air is one of the best ultraportables ever made. And now, thanks to the M3, it's a lot cheaper.
We look at a prototype of the Afeela, the autonomous EV by Sony Honda Mobility, to learn about its on-board technology including PlayStation and karaoke.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
As cybercriminals continue to reap the financial rewards of their attacks, talk of a federal ban on ransom payments is getting louder. U.S. officials have long urged against paying ransom demands. Not only would banning ransom payment be difficult to enforce and require complex mechanisms not yet in place, but critics argue that criminalizing payments to hackers ultimately punishes the victims of cybercrime who could ultimately face legal repercussions for doing what they deem necessary to protect — or, in some cases, save — their business.
Lego added BMW's M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3 to its Speed Champions collection. These Le Mans-bound racers are bundled into a 676-piece kit.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
If you're looking to use less fuel when driving, these are the most efficient electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion vehicles of 2024
We found the 7 best selling gas cans to help you transfer highly flammable fuel to your gas powered motors on Amazon.
The New York Times has taken a first crack at analyzing the moves and mistakes Apple made with its doomed car project, which ate up $10 billion.
This week, investment firm KKR announced that it would acquire VMware’s end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon -- two remote desktop apps that had been part of VMware's family of products. Elsewhere, Mistral, the French AI startup, launched a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 -- and its own cheekily named chatbot dubbed Le Chat.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.