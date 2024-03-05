89-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in Philadelphia

TechCrunch

As cybercriminals continue to reap the financial rewards of their attacks, talk of a federal ban on ransom payments is getting louder. U.S. officials have long urged against paying ransom demands. Not only would banning ransom payment be difficult to enforce and require complex mechanisms not yet in place, but critics argue that criminalizing payments to hackers ultimately punishes the victims of cybercrime who could ultimately face legal repercussions for doing what they deem necessary to protect — or, in some cases, save — their business.