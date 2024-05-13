875-home master-planned community on tap for Elgin area, northeast of Austin

Qualico Communities plans a fall start for construction of a master-planned subdivision called Triada, which ultimately is expected to bring 875 homes to the Elgin area, northeast of Austin. Along with open space and trails, there will be a sports complex with baseball and soccer fields for public use.

Qualico Communities anticipates breaking ground this fall on the subdivision, called Triada. The community will be developed in six phases over the coming years, with completion targeted for 2031.

The project will take shape on just over 271 acres north of U.S. 290 and west of County Line Road, extending from FM 1100 on the south to Carlson Road on the north.

Triada will have a variety of single-family homes to meet buyers' different needs and preferences, but it's too soon for builders to specify price ranges, Qualico officials said.

"Triada will be developed to appeal to homebuyers in every life stage," said Kevin Fleming, vice president of Qualico Communities. "With 35-foot to 50-foot homesites and homes expected in the range of 1,100 square feet to 2,800 square feet, homebuyers will have a diversity of homes to choose from."

The first lots are expected to be ready for homes to be built on them in the summer of 2025. Construction of the first houses is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.

Qualico expects Triada to meet strong demand for both housing and affordability in the area northeast of Austin, Fleming said.

The Elgin City Council approved the development Tuesday.

Qualico officials are not disclosing a cost for the project or financing details.

"The city of Elgin has been deliberate and thoughtful in managing its development growth, especially given its convenient proximity to major employers such as Samsung and Dell," Fleming said.

Qualico Communities also is working through the approval process on a 306-acre parcel in southeastern San Marcos. That community, and Triada, "will offer residents a rich amenity package in a master-planned environment," Fleming said.

Newmark Homes will build single-family houses in the subdivision. Triada's amenities are expected to include a fitness facility, a pool, a playscape and two pickleball courts.

In addition, plans call for 55 acres of open space, 3.8 miles of trails and a 15.3-acre sports complex with baseball and soccer fields, with the sports facilities intended for public use.

“Triada represents our commitment to providing thoughtfully designed communities that enhance the quality of life for residents while respecting the heritage and natural resources of the land,” Fleming said.

Qualico officials said the Triad name pays respect to the three previous landowners and honors the history and legacy of the generations that have contributed to the Elgin community.

The land was previously used for agriculture purposes.

The community will be within the boundaries of the Elgin school district, providing access to Neidig Elementary, Elgin Middle School and Elgin High School, all less than 2 miles from Triada.

What's happening in the overall Elgin-area housing market?

Factors such as access to the Texas 130 toll road, along with increasing employment options in the eastern part of the Austin region, have changed the trajectory of growth in Elgin, said Bryan Glasshagel, senior vice president of Zonda, which tracks the housing market locally and nationally.

Just four years ago, there were fewer than 75 annual new home starts in the area encompassing the Elgin school district.

By comparison, through the 12 months that ended in March, builders started work on 566 houses, Zonda's research shows.

“New home start activity is once again on the rise in Elgin, driven by communities such as Trinity Ranch and Harvest Ridge," Glasshagel said. "With new communities such as Triada entering the market, new home activity will be hitting record levels again soon."

Relatively attainable price points are a key driver for housing activity in the Elgin area, Glasshagel said.

"Virtually all new home starts were for entry-level and move-up homes priced from $250,000 to $399,000," he said.

On the sales side, Zonda data shows that builders closed on 607 purchases of new homes in the 12 months that ended in March, a 40% increase over the 437 closings in the 12 months that ended in March 2023. As with home starts, most of the closings were for homes priced from $250,000 to just under $400,000.

