87 animals found in luggage at Bangkok airport

(WJW) – Six people from India have been arrested after trying to smuggle 87 animals out of the country.

According to the Thai Customs Department, five men and one woman were arrested at the Bangkok International Airport on March 4 after the animals were found in their luggage.

Authorities found a red panda, 29 lizards, 21 snakes, 15 birds, seven monitor lizards, four iguanas, two red-eyed squirrels, a pair of cotton-top tamarins, two bats, a rat, a fishing cat, a Sulawesi bear cuscus and some frogs.

According to the Bangkok Post, all of the animals are on the protected list from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

According to the Bangkok Post, the animals were found by officers who noticed irregularities in luggage X-ray results.

