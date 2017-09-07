86-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Roommate in Dementia Ward: Cops

An 86-year-old man was beaten to death with a piece of furniture wielded by his roommate in a Massachusetts dementia ward, prosecutors said.

James Schappell died from his injuries on Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.

He had been transported to Boston Medical Center after aides at the Care One nursing center found him badly injured in a sequestered unit for dementia patients, Morrissey said.

Walter Rice Jr., 58, who shared a room with Schappell, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Quincy District Court judge Mark Coven declined to arraign Rice and ordered him to undergo a competency hearing at Bridgewater State Hospital.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21.

The killing is under investigation by local and state police.

