I-85N crash leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting following a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was initiated before 4 a.m. when a single-vehicle collision occurred at mile marker 71 in the northbound lanes of I-85.

The driver of the vehicle fled into the woods nearby according to deputies. All lanes were blocked for several hours.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with a firefighter encountered the suspect in the woods. He was later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Daniel Austin Papala, of Spartanburg.

First responders reported that Papala asked them if they were law enforcement. When they replied ‘no,’ Papala told the individuals he had a gun and asked them to inform him when law enforcement arrives.

Officials removed themselves from the woods and deputies responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said four deputies located the suspect in the woods on the other side of a fence.

Numerous verbal commands were made but the individual did not comply according to deputies.

Law enforcement said shots were fired when Papala lifted his shirt and reached for an object in his waistband. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that all four deputies fired their weapons at Papala.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident following the shooting and confirmed Papala died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday according to the coroner.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

